Two people charged in Pharr death investigation

5 hours 37 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 10:43 PM June 23, 2025 in News - Local
Miguel Angel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Adai Ramirez during their Monday arraignment on June 23, 2025. KRGV photo

Two people are facing capital murder charges in connection with a death investigation in Pharr.

Miguel Angel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Adai Ramirez were charged late Monday night. A spokesperson for the city of Pharr confirmed their charges stem from a wellness check that turned into a homicide investigation. 

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

The wellness check turned into a death investigation, but police have yet to identify the victim.

Bond for Ramirez was set at $3 million. 

Ortiz was also arraigned on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at over $5 million.

Channel 5 News reached out to police for details on their involvement in the death. Check back for updates 

