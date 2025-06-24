Two people charged in Pharr death investigation

Miguel Angel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Adai Ramirez during their Monday arraignment on June 23, 2025. KRGV photo

Two people are facing capital murder charges in connection with a death investigation in Pharr.

Miguel Angel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Adai Ramirez were charged late Monday night. A spokesperson for the city of Pharr confirmed their charges stem from a wellness check that turned into a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

The wellness check turned into a death investigation, but police have yet to identify the victim.

RELATED STORY: Death investigation underway following wellness check in Pharr

Bond for Ramirez was set at $3 million.

Ortiz was also arraigned on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at over $5 million.

Channel 5 News reached out to police for details on their involvement in the death. Check back for updates