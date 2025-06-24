Two people charged in Pharr death investigation
Two people are facing capital murder charges in connection with a death investigation in Pharr.
Miguel Angel Ortiz Jr. and Karina Adai Ramirez were charged late Monday night. A spokesperson for the city of Pharr confirmed their charges stem from a wellness check that turned into a homicide investigation.
Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded the wellness check to the 200 block of East Sam Houston Boulevard Sunday at around 2:15 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.
The wellness check turned into a death investigation, but police have yet to identify the victim.
Bond for Ramirez was set at $3 million.
Ortiz was also arraigned on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at over $5 million.
Channel 5 News reached out to police for details on their involvement in the death. Check back for updates
