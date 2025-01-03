TxDOT seeking public input on transportation needs in the Valley

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to know what Rio Grande Valley residents think about public transportation.

They're holding virtual meetings statewide, and on January 7, they want the input from the Valley community.

TxDOT is focusing on the needs of the elderly and people with disabilities in rural and small communities. They will be holding a virtual public workshop early next week to figure out what is lacking or what can be improved.

They are encouraging the public to participate with their concerns online on Tuesday starting a 1 p.m. This includes hearing from seniors and the disabled population.

Input gathered could help expand bus routes and create dedicated vehicles to help those people.

"We also want to hear from community organizations that work with seniors and the disabled to also express any opinions or concerns they might have for public transit," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said. "At the end of the day, our local community will have a say in how funding is allocated to address transit needs in our area."

TxDOT says for many, public transit is their only connection to healthcare, jobs, family and grocery shopping, which is why addressing areas of improvements is needed.

The workshop is happening Tuesday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those unable to attend the meeting online can also phone in.

For more information, click here.