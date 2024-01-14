TxDOT to prepare Valley roadways for upcoming cold snap

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin pretreating bridges and overpasses with anti-icing agent on Monday morning.

This is in anticipation of the upcoming cold snap set to hit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. TxDOT will be treating the most traveled roadways such as I-2, I-69C/US 281 and I-69E/US 77.

TxDOT says bridges and overpasses on state highways and near medical centers will be

prioritized for pretreatment.

The anti-icing agent, or brine solution, helps prevent ice from sticking to pavement.

TxDOT says teams and trucks will be placed on standby to respond to ice situations as the need arises. They will also be working with the National Weather Service to monitor conditions and extend brining operations as needed.

TxDOT also offered tips on how drivers can stay safe while on the road during icy conditions, such as:

- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.

- Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do

not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you

encounter slippery roads.

- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when they're flashing

lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching

crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse

weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory

that may not have been treated.

- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels.

Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.