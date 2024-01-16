TxDOT working to keep Valley roads safe

The Texas Department of Transportation are warning about the dangers of driving during cold weather. They recommend not leaving your home if you don't have to.

Road crews have spent the last 24 hours treating major roads with brine across the Rio Grande Valley. They treated bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down if they are headed to work or school.

"If you are out on a roadway and conditions are slippery, always maintain your distance, in those type of conditions, it takes your vehicle longer to stop. So always maintain a safe distance, make sure your headlights are on. And just make sure you reduce your speed and drive with precaution," TxDOT Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

A few more tips to keep in mind while driving during icy conditions:

- Drive carefully over bridges and overpasses – they tend to be the first to freeze.

- Reduce your speed, a car needs at least three times more space to stop on an icy roadway.

- Check the fuel, tires, oil, and antifreeze levels in your car.

- Make sure the heater, brakes and windshield wipers work properly.

- Check weather before heading out.