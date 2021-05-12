Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week

GK – Tyler Deric, Rio Grande Valley FC: Deric posted a three-save shutout to keep the Toros in the game against San Diego Loyal SC last Thursday night before the hosts grabbed a late winner for their second win of the season.



D – Josh Drack, LA Galaxy II: Drack recorded his first professional assist in LA’s victory against Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday night, and for the week completed 77 of 96 passes, won 16 duels and made seven interceptions defensively.



D – Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tacoma Defiance: Cissoko earned the Defiance a point on Sunday evening with a beautiful penalty kick in a 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy II, and also completed 39 of 45 passes and made three interceptions.



D – Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Lasso won 9 of 11 duels, made four interceptions and six clearances while completing 76 of 90 passes in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night.



D – Bradley Bourgeois, FC Tulsa: Bourgeois earned his second consecutive selection after recording an assist on Joaquin Rivas’ opening goal and winning 8 of 13 duels and 6 of 8 aerial duels and winning two tackles in his side’s win against Indy Eleven.



M – Ibrahim Bancé, Real Monarchs SLC: Bancé made a stellar debut for the Monarchs in the club’s 2-2 draw with San Antonio FC, scoring once while completing 31 of 41 passes, winning 8 of 11 duels and making 10 recoveries in midfield.



M – Corben Bone, Louisville City FC: Bone had an early assist on Patrick McMahon’s goal, notched two key passes overall and completed 62 of 70 passes, and won 4 of 4 duels while making 12 recoveries in LouCity’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham Legion FC.



M – Marcus Epps, San Antonio FC: Epps scored his first goal for SAFC and finished with four shots overall while winning 11 of 18 duels and 5 of 7 aerial duels and recording seven recoveries in his side’s 2-2 draw with Real Monarchs SLC.



F – Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC: Asante recorded his first two goals of the season while recording two key passes, completing 26 of 33 passes overall and winning 6 of 7 duels in Phoenix’s win against Oakland Roots SC.



F – Joaquin Rivas, FC Tulsa: Rivas recorded his second two-goal outing of the campaign to lead Tulsa past Indy Eleven, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer in the process, and had two key passes while completing 17 of 22 passes overall.



F – Steevan Dos Santos, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Dos Santos scored the opening goal of Tampa Bay’s 3-0 win against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and also drew a penalty kick while winning 10 of 14 duels and recording four shots overall.



Bench: Justin Vom Steeg (LA), Ben Di Rosa (CHS), Emil Cuello (SA), Harry Swartz (NM), Rodrigo Lopez (RGV), Jorge Hernandez (LA), Preston Tabort Etaka (HFD)