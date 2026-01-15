U.S. Coast Guard announces $200 million project to rebuild South Padre Island station

An architectural rendering depicts the future U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas. The $200 million recapitalization project includes new operational, support, and waterfront facilities, and is scheduled for completion in 2028. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy illustration)

A U.S. Coast Guard station in South Padre Island that was severely damaged in a fire will be rebuilt, officials announced.

A $200 million design-build contract was awarded to The Haskell Company for the comprehensive recapitalization and expansion of South Padre Island Coast Guard Station, officials said in a Wednesday news release.

The station was severely damaged in an April 2025 fire that forced crews to relocate operations, the news release stated. The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Funding for the project comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill. According to the release, the scope of the project includes construction of new station facilities, rebuilding of the waterfront infrastructure, construction of a joint operations center and support space for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a new harbor operations center, and more.

“The project represents the largest award value for a shore infrastructure construction project in Coast Guard history and will be delivered on the shortest timeline to date,” the news release stated. “The planning phase was compressed from the standard 18 months to 45 days, while the contracting process was reduced from 15 months to four months.”

The project marks the largest single task order in the history of the Coast Guard’s military construction program, the news release stated.

“This project will provide Station South Padre Island with modern facilities and empower them to continue operations to control, secure, and defend our southern border,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday said in a statement.