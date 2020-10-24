x

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela runs for re-election against three challengers

By: Rudy Mireles

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, is running for re-election against three challengers.

The winning candidate will represent Texas' 34th congressional district, which is anchored in Cameron County and runs north through rural South Texas to the outskirts of San Antonio.

Vela — who has represented the district since it was created — is running for a fifth term against Rey Gonzalez, the Republican candidate; Anthony Cristo, the Libertarian candidate; and Chris B. Royal, an independent candidate.

Channel 5 News sat down with all four candidates to discuss their platforms and positions.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

