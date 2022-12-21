Uber offers passengers a discount for the holidays
Uber will begin offering a discount to drivers during the holidays.
The ride-share company and Budweiser collaborated for a $10 discount as a way to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the roads during the holiday season.
The discount goes into effect Thursday, Dec. 22.
To receive the voucher, click here. The offer is good through Christmas.
