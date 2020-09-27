Uncertainty remains about plans to delay in-person instruction at Valley schools

A week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the Rio Grande Valley as still "in the danger zone" for COVID-19, the Hidalgo County health authority recommended that local school districts delay in-person instruction until Oct. 25.

Many local teachers remain concerned about catching the virus if they return to the classroom. District administrators, meanwhile, are scrambling to adjust their plans for in-person instruction.

"I do feel for those school district leaders trying to make these decisions without knowing for sure what the answer ultimately will be from the state," said Jennifer Mitchell, the governmental relations director for the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

Watch the video for the full story.