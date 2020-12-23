United Way of Southern Cameron County receives a $5 million donation

The United Way of Southern Cameron County has been helping the community since the pandemic began.

This is why Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott donated $5 million to the organization, because of their strong leadership and team results.

"So many people are suffering in so many different ways and again I'm just humbled and grateful to be in a position to provide some sort of relief to these people," Get Shift Done Coordinator Emily Rodriguez said.

