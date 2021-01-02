UPDATE: Boy rescued six hours after falling down well in Starr County
A Starr County boy was rescued Tuesday night — six hours after he apparently fell down a well north of Garceño.
The Starr County Sheriff's Office got the call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The boy apparently fell down a narrow water well north of Garceño.
Deputies were quickly joined by firefighters from across Starr County and Hidalgo County — including the Mission Fire Department, the Roma Fire Department and the La Rosita Fire Department, among others. A helicopter landed nearby, waiting to whisk the boy to the hospital.
The boy was rescued from the well shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
