UPDATE: Police identify 41-year-old woman found dead in Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated with the victim's identity.

Edinburg police officers are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old woman dead.

Officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Conquest Blvd. Wednesday just after 5 p.m. where they found the body of Jessica Yvonne Vasquez with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were available.