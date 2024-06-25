UPDATE: Runaway Donna teen found

Zoe Roselynn Solis. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, June 25 at 12:15 p.m. that Zoe Roselynn Solis was located by investigators with the sheriff's office and returned to her family.

An earlier version of the story is below.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Zoe Roselynn Solis, 16, was reported missing on Sunday, June 16. She was last seen in the Donna area, according to a news release.

Solis is described as having a height of 5'4" and weighing about 125 pounds.

The news release notes that harboring a runaway is against the law and can result in a Class A Misdemeanor charge.

Those with any information on Solis’ whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.