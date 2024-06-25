UPDATE: Runaway Donna teen found
UPDATE: The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, June 25 at 12:15 p.m. that Zoe Roselynn Solis was located by investigators with the sheriff's office and returned to her family.
An earlier version of the story is below.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Zoe Roselynn Solis, 16, was reported missing on Sunday, June 16. She was last seen in the Donna area, according to a news release.
READ ALSO: McAllen police seeking teen runaway
Solis is described as having a height of 5'4" and weighing about 125 pounds.
The news release notes that harboring a runaway is against the law and can result in a Class A Misdemeanor charge.
Those with any information on Solis’ whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview