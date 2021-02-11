Updated Lawsuit Questions Process of ‘Metering’ Commonly Seen at Ports of Entry

WESLACO – A practice seen along our ports of entry is called into question by a recently updated lawsuit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has restricted access to ports of entry through a process called 'metering.'

A lawsuit filed on behalf of several plaintiffs alleges this practice coordinated with Mexican immigration includes the use of a wait list.

“This makes people incredibly vulnerable to violence and exploitation. So, we've heard reports of just incredibly terrible things happening to people as they're forced to wait in dangerous border towns. People have been kidnapped by cartels. People have been subjected to violence and sexual abuse,” says Mary Baeur, Deputy Legal Director at Southern Poverty Law Center.

An amendment to the lawsuit was submitted 10 days ago in a California federal courthouse.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez has the details.

Watch the video above for more information.