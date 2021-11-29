UT Health RGV offering booster shots to anyone 18 and older

UT Health RGV is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older, the university announced Monday.

Fully vaccinated people ages 18 and older can get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after the initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People ages 5 and up can get vaccinated at the following locations:

BROWNSVILLE

Monday, Nov. 29, 1-6 p.m.

• UTRGV Casa Bella Apartments Club House, located at 2651 FJRM Ave.

EDINBURG

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1-6 p.m.

• UTRGV CESS Building, located at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Dr. (Schedule appointment.)

HARLINGEN

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1-6 p.m.

• UTRGV Clinical Education Building (auditorium), located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd. (Schedule appointment.)

MISSION

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1-6 p.m.