UTRGV ATHLETICS NAMES BRYHEEM HANCOCK NEW MEN’S SOCCER HEAD COACH

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that Bryheem Hancock, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Radford University, is the new head coach of the UTRGV men’s soccer team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Hancock to the UTRGV family,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “There was tremendous interest in this position, and it became evident through the process that Bryheem is the right person to lead our men’s soccer program. Coach Hancock brings with him an impressive resume and is well respected by many throughout the soccer community. He is a relentless worker who has a passion for helping young people and is someone who has demonstrated he will always place our student-athletes first. I am excited about the future of UTRGV men’s soccer with Coach Hancock at the helm.”

Last season, Hancock guided Radford to its 25th consecutive appearance in the Big South Tournament, which is the longest streak of any program in the Big South. Hancock coached Victor Valls and Octavio Ocampo to Second Team All-Big South honors while Ocampo and Mouhameth Thiam were named to the All-Freshman Team.

Hancock led Radford to a second place finish in the Big South in 2018 and helped the program reach the semifinals of the Big South Tournament for the seventh time. Hancock saw his team earn nine postseason conference awards, including freshman Macky Diop earning Big South Freshman of the Year, All-Big South First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Third Team honors.

In his first season at the helm, Hancock led Radford to a 10-win season, including five wins in Big South play, and its sixth consecutive appearance in the semifinals of the Big South Tournament. Hancock’s offense ranked eighth in the nation in goals (2.11) and 10th in points (6.28) per match. Hancock also coached Keiran Roberts to Big South Attacking Player of the Year and Fraser Colmer to Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Overall, his team earned nine all-conference honors.

“I would first like to thank Director of Athletics Chasse Conque, Deputy Director of Athletics Molly Castner, and UTRGV President Guy Bailey,” Hancock said. “They have given me this opportunity, which I am blessed to have. I am very excited to become the new leader of the men’s soccer team here at UTRGV. From touring the campus and meeting the staff, I can tell there is a family culture and that is something that I wanted to be a part of. I feel like this is a perfect fit for me.”

Prior to his time at Radford, Hancock spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at the University of South Florida (USF) where he helped the team finish with double-digit wins in five seasons while advancing to the NCAA Tournament seven times.

Under Hancock’s guidance, USF’s Jeff Attinella was named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Year and was also named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of American All-American First Team.

Hancock played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, where he guided the Huskies to four NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Four appearances, and the 2000 NCAA National Championship. As a senior, Hancock was named Big East Goalkeeper of the Year and an NSCAA All-American.

Hancock graduated from UConn in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications.

Hancock was the first goalkeeper selected in the 2001 Major League Soccer Draft, getting picked by the L.A. Galaxy before playing with the Atlanta Silverbacks and Toronto Lynx.

“It wasn’t just the school’s potential success on the field that interested me, but how involved the program has been in the community and their academic success,” Hancock said. “To me, the three things I look for in a program are, can you win in the classroom, win on the field, and win in the community? I think that UTRGV provides all three of those areas. I also want to give a special thank you to Ray Reid, George Kiefer, and Bo Oshoniyi who have been very important in my life as a player, coach, and as mentors.”