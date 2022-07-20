UTRGV competition encouraging students to pitch business ideas
Students pitched their best ideas to valley business owners at a competition sponsored by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Businesses owner Joaquín Spamersaid he and other business leaders want everyone to have a chance in growing their ideas with the benefit of a border economy.
It’s why Spamer was among several judges at a competition for UTRGV students. Students pitched business ideas to win $2,000.
“We are trying to harness that intellect,” Spamer said.
More information on the competition, and other tips on growing your business, can be found on the UTRGV business center’s website.
Watch the video above for the full story.
