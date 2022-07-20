UTRGV competition encouraging students to pitch business ideas

Students pitched their best ideas to valley business owners at a competition sponsored by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Businesses owner Joaquín Spamersaid he and other business leaders want everyone to have a chance in growing their ideas with the benefit of a border economy.

It’s why Spamer was among several judges at a competition for UTRGV students. Students pitched business ideas to win $2,000.

“We are trying to harness that intellect,” Spamer said.

More information on the competition, and other tips on growing your business, can be found on the UTRGV business center’s website.

