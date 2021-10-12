UTRGV opens high school with specialty programs in Harlingen

UTRGV has opened its first ever high school in the Rio Grande Valley.

The UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School campus opened its doors Tuesday to students who have already been taking classes since August from another location.

The school operates on a dual enrollment based curriculum, so students already have two years of college under their belt once they graduate from high school.

“We also have some specialty programs, what we call our pathways, so our campus really highlights our engineering pathway we have," UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School Principal Pamela Flores said. “An engineering lab that incorporates all types of high-tech equipment."

The campus also has computer labs for their computer science pathways, and a teacher aspiring classroom for students interested in pursuing a career in education.