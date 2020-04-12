UTRGV Receive Federal Grants to Expand Economic Development Research

MISSION – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received nearly $400,000 in federal funds to be used to expand research in economic development.

On Monday, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and Congressman Vincente Gonzalez met in Mission to announce the two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.

The grants will help UTRGV provide resources and guidance to small businesses across South Texas.

Small businesses and farmers who have under 50 employees and are interested in applying, can call the UTRGV project administrator at 956-665-7555.

