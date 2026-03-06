UTRGV staff member crashes into polling site in Edinburg campus

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated on Thursday, March 5, 2026, with additional details of the crash.

A vehicle driven by a 75-year-old woman crashed into a polling site at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

University police said the vehicle struck the Student Academic Center. A preliminary review indicated the driver accidentally jumped the curb and collided with the side of the building.

As the driver attempted to return to the parking space, they ended up striking another vehicle, according to university police.

An incident report obtained by Channel 5 News identified the driver as a university staff member.

The driver sustained minor injuries and the occupant of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.