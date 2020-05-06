UTRGV task force to initiate plan to resume classes in fall
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is looking ahead and making plans to reopen for the fall semester. A special task force will help initiate the plan.
UTRGV President Guy Bailey says the task force will oversee the gradual reopening to bring staff, faculty and students back to its campuses in a phased-in approach.
Bailey adds all facilities will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
A significant number of classes will be online for students not comfortable heading back to class in the fall.
