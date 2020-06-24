x

UTRGV teams up with local farmers to provide students with produce, plant-based meals

1 hour 56 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 June 24, 2020 7:36 AM June 24, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

Researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are working to cut down on student food insecurity through a collaboration with local farmers.

UTRGV Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Parwinder Grewal, along with student leaders, created a program that provides students with fresh produce, and plant-based lunch from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edinburg produce stand.

According to Dr. Grewal, on Fridays they serve an average of 160 people – most of them being students.

To impart the importance of nutrition, Dr. Grewal says UTRGV has added more agricultural programs such as a sustainable agriculture and food systems program, and a master's program in agricultural, environmental, and sustainability science.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days