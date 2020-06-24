UTRGV teams up with local farmers to provide students with produce, plant-based meals
Researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are working to cut down on student food insecurity through a collaboration with local farmers.
UTRGV Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Parwinder Grewal, along with student leaders, created a program that provides students with fresh produce, and plant-based lunch from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edinburg produce stand.
According to Dr. Grewal, on Fridays they serve an average of 160 people – most of them being students.
To impart the importance of nutrition, Dr. Grewal says UTRGV has added more agricultural programs such as a sustainable agriculture and food systems program, and a master's program in agricultural, environmental, and sustainability science.
For more information watch the video above.
