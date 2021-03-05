UTRGV to continue implementing current COVID-19 protocols

Governor Greg Abbott's executive order, which is set to go into effect this upcoming Wednesday, states that individuals are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings but no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear one.

However, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the university is telling everyone to continue masking up.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, UTRGV quickly began adapting. They switched their classes to being predominately online, some under a hybrid system where students attend classes in-person - and others - a combination of in-person and online.

But overall, the campus encourages everyone to stay at home.

Patrick Gonzales, the university’s associate vice-president for marketing and communications, says their biggest tool to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is wearing masks and social distancing at all of their facilities. And he says its worked out well so far.

"I think the protocols that we have in place and the fact that our students faculty and staff have bought into them and have cooperated with them is a big reason why our university has continued to operate safely and successfully,” Gonzales said. "The current status of COVID in the region, the positivity rate is still high, the death rate is still high. It just only made sense for us to continue, moving forward."

Gonzales adds that the university will continue to implement current COVID-19 protocols until everyone in the Valley, both students and adults alike, can get vaccinated.