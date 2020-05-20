x

UTRGV to open drive-thru coronavirus test site in Mercedes

MERCEDES – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine will be opening up a coronavirus drive-thru testing site in Mercedes.

Starting Wednesday, April 22, testing will be available free to the public who qualify after a mandatory screening over the phone.

Testing will be conducted at the UT Health RGV/Knapp Family Health Center on 2810 West Expressway 83.

To make an appointment call 1-833-887-4863 for mandatory screening. The university also has test sites at its campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville.

