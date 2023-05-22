Uvalde city leaders hold press conference ahead of one-year anniversary of deadly school shooting

A press conference with school and city leaders in Uvalde was held Monday morning.

It comes ahead of the one anniversary of the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

During the conference, the Uvalde ISD Superintendent Gary Patterson said the demolition of Robb Elementary was on hold because of a court order by the district attorney.

A gunman shot and killed 19 children and 2 teachers at the school. The 18-year-old gunman was eventually killed, but responding authorities did not enter the room where the shooting happened until more than an hour after arriving at the school.

A criminal investigation over their hesitant police response is still ongoing.