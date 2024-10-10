Valley AEP Texas crews deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

Over 100 AEP Texas employees were deployed to Florida on Monday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival, the utility company said.

Sixty contractors are also heading into the storm zone.

“We had about 116 employees or crews sent out to Florida in anticipation of the restoration efforts for Hurricane Milton,” AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager Cleiri Quezada said.

AEP Texas says the crews will be working alongside Florida utility companies to help restore power, and they will stay there for as long as they’re needed.