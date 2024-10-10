Valley AEP Texas crews deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton
Over 100 AEP Texas employees were deployed to Florida on Monday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival, the utility company said.
Sixty contractors are also heading into the storm zone.
“We had about 116 employees or crews sent out to Florida in anticipation of the restoration efforts for Hurricane Milton,” AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager Cleiri Quezada said.
RELATED STORY: American Red Cross South Texas chapter seeking volunteers for hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
AEP Texas says the crews will be working alongside Florida utility companies to help restore power, and they will stay there for as long as they’re needed.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County Elections Department test voting machines
-
Roma police warning the public after prop money used at local shop
-
Valley AEP Texas crews deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Miltono
-
Groundbreaking held for ocelot breeding facility in Kingsville
-
Records show breakdown of euthanasia rates at the Harlingen Animal Shelter
Sports Video
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission