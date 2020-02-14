Valley bars, nightclubs pushing for age restrictions following alleged sexual assault

MCALLEN – Managers for several Downtown McAllen bars and restaurants want to see changes in age restrictions. The push comes after an 18-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted at a, now, shuttered nightclub.

The only restriction falls on the establishment by making sure they don’t serve anyone underage alcohol.

Jaime Gomez has managed Suerte Bar and Grill for the past four years. He says the 21 plus age restrictions are the way to go for bars and nightclubs.

“I've worked in clubs myself and I mean, they have bottle service, and yes, you can let in a minor that have X's on their hands, but you can't see what they're doing at a table,” said Gomez.

Not all establishments feel the same. Some said younger customers keep their business thriving. People who are underage usually have to pay a cover fee, because they don't purchase alcohol.

Reports obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS reveal Cameron County had about 16 violations. In Hidalgo County, an estimated 30 violations were reported, at least three on or near 17th Street.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Correction: The text of this article incorrectly identified the manager of Suerte Bar and Grill. He is Jaime Gomez.