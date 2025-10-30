Valley builders association teaming up with industry experts to offer free classes, increase hiring

Members of a local builders association say they're having trouble finding workers to finish construction projects.

"It will crash our local economy. People will not be able to afford homes if this continues," South Texas Builders Association CEO Mario Guerrero said.

The group is now taking matters into their own hands, and it all started with a text message.

"'We need your help, I don't have any workers that can push my projects forward'," Guerrero said.

Guerrero said the message was from a local builder needing people to help finish his construction job. That's when he got the idea to make an announcement on Facebook last Friday.

The organization and its members will now provide trade classes free of charge.

People will have the opportunity to learn about laying concrete, framing, roofing, sheetrock installation, insulation and tile installation.

Guerrero believes Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at construction sites are to blame for the lack of manpower.

"It's no secret that ICE is handling their raids, which in all power to them, they're doing their job," Guerrero said. "ICE is picking up Jose, who is just laying tile. If you're really picking up criminals, if you're picking up rapists, why are you targeting sites where people are trying to make an honest living."

Channel 5 News reached out to ICE for comment and said they are working on a response.

"Of course, it will be a learning curb for everyone," 57 Concrete owner Eliud Cavazos said.

Cavazos says he has seen a similar issue.

"We have the trucks, we have the manpower, we have the aggregates, we have everything to serve our customers, but the people that are doing the placing is not there," Cavazos said.

So far, 30 people have signed-up for classes.

For more information on the free trade skills classes, email mario@stba.org or call 956-560-9136.

Watch the video above for the full story.