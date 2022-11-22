Valley Christmas tree lot keeping traditions alive

Nearly everything from delivery cost to mother nature is making Jim and Alicia Conner's job harder.

"Everything has gone up, you know fertilizer is double, chemicals is double, it's passing down the line, can't help it," owner of Farmer's Select Christmas Trees Jim Connor said.

This year, they plan to sell 3,000 trees down from 5,000 they normally put in homes.

For the past 20 years, the Conner's have brought Christmas trees to the Valley from Salem, Oregon and New Jefferson, North Carolina.

"We're trying to keep our trees as low as we can, the one thing we key our pride ourselves on is quality," Jim Connor said.

Customers going to the Conner's tree lot in McAllen can expect to pay up to $100 more, depending on the size and type of tree they want.

Some people say the cost is worth it to keep traditions alive.

"Mostly because I love the smell, and it brings me back memories from when I was like a little kid," customer Isaac Otheo said.

"We just prefer the natural tree than the fake trees," Perla and Camelia Montemayor said.

The Conner's say they will continue bringing the winter staple to the Valley, even if it means they break even. They say for them, Christmas is about making people happy.

"I'm gonna pass this tree down to a customer, and he's going to come back next year," Jim Conner said. "His tree is going to last way past Christmas. We try to give everybody a good tree, so they can be happy with it."