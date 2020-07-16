Valley community pays respects to fallen police officers

Two separate motorcade processions carrying fallen police officers, Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. made their way to the McAllen Convention Center Wednesday morning.

The officers were greeted by their brothers and sisters in blue to honor Garza and Chavez's bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

The visitation service started at noon, with people from all over the Rio Grande Valley showing up to pay their respects, thanking the officers for their service.

Garza was a 9 year officer of the McAllen Police Department and Chavez served as a McAllen Police Department officer for a little over two years.

Together they responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday. The officers were met by gunfire at the door.

Today both are remembered as heroes. A part of the community that will be missed by family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers.

