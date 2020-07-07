Valley congressmen call for military reform following Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Two congressmen from the Rio Grande Valley are calling for military reform in response to the murder of a Fort Hood soldier.

Congressman Vincente Gonzalez and Congressman Filemon Vela also called for civilian oversight on sexual misconduct claims.

The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen claims she told them she was being sexually harassed by Aaron Robinson, the soldier who committed suicide as investigators closed in on him for Guillen’s murder.

The military says there is no evidence of sexual harassment.