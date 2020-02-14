Valley correctional officer accused of assault arrested
EDINBURG – A man working as a jailer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Hidalgo County is now behind bars.
Eugenio Rodriguez was arrested for official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. He’s accused of assault.
The alleged incident happened while he was employed as a correctional officer. It happened in December 2017, but Rodriguez was arrested Friday.
Rodriguez remains behind bars without bond until his next hearing.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for comment. We're waiting to hear back.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood