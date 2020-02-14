Valley correctional officer accused of assault arrested

EDINBURG – A man working as a jailer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Hidalgo County is now behind bars.

Eugenio Rodriguez was arrested for official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. He’s accused of assault.

The alleged incident happened while he was employed as a correctional officer. It happened in December 2017, but Rodriguez was arrested Friday.

Rodriguez remains behind bars without bond until his next hearing.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for comment. We're waiting to hear back.