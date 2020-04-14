Valley doctor speaks out after testing positive for coronavirus

One Rio Grande Valley doctor on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus spoke out after testing positive.

Dr. Martha Cano was told she had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.

Her symptoms started with a fever and chills on Monday – even with no respiratory symptoms Cano decided to get checked out of caution, expecting negative results, she explained.

Cano added that 95% of her patient encounters in the last few weeks have been by phone so she hasn’t been in contact with many.

