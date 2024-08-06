Valley drivers urged to be cautious on the road as the new school year begins

A new school year is set to being for some Rio Grande Valley students in less than a week, which means busier roads on the morning commute.

As kids get ready to head back to the classrooms, law enforcement want to remind drivers to slow down and follow all traffic signs.

School zones will be busy during the first three weeks of school, and drivers should remember to be patient and give yourself extra time when dropping off or picking up a student.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, more than 700 crashes happened in school zones just last year.

Police say drivers should always follow school zone patterns and the directions of school crossing guards.

"When the lights are flashing yellow, you're supposed to reduce speed to whatever it says. Some can be 20, 25, 30. This depends on what the roadway is like. Also, you may have kids doing cross guards, so you've got to remember about the cross guards, you got to respect the cross guards, and you have to follow their direction, as well as no using the cell phones while you're in the school zone," Alton Assistant Police Chief Michael Martinez said.

Drivers should also remember to slow down when they see a school bus, and never drive past it when the red lights are flashing. Those who break the law can face a $1,200 fine.

If your child rides the bus, they should be five giant steps away from the curb and when the school bus arrives wait until the driver says it's safe to get on board.

If they are walking to school, remind them to use the sidewalk and if there is no sidewalk, try to walk facing traffic.