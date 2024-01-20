Valley farmers impacted by cold weather
Vegetable farmers across the Rio Grande Valley are feeling the pain of this week’s freezing temperatures.
Jed Murray, a winter vegetable farmer in Los Fresnos, said once temperatures fell below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the water based plants he grows froze.
Murray said he had no choice but to let Mother Nature run its course.
“We don't have time to recuperate it to save ourselves, so this is a pretty devastating thing for us,” Murray said. “It’s impossible to prevent it.”
The losses from the freeze will leave a hole in Murray’s pocket, causing a trickle-down effect for his customers.
“I already told my customers nothing for next week, I told them maybe the following week,” Murray said. “If we go four weeks without sales or limited sales, it's going to be [a loss of] at least half a million dollars in loss of sales."
Dale Murden, president of Texas Citrus Mutual, said his phone was ringing all morning with growers calling to report losses.
Watch the video above for the full story.
