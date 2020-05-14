Valley food bank organizes pop-up food distribution sites
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for food across the Rio Grande Valley is at an all-time high.
Strategic pop-up distribution sites are being made available for colonias and rural areas of the Valley.
Jose Luis Gonzalez Jr. was a volunteer at the most recent pop-up distribution site in San Benito.
Gonzalez says the two words they often hear are uncertainty and fear.
The pop-ups are held at churches, city centers and municipal parks in order to be accessible to more Valley residents.
To make a donation to the RGV Food Bank, visit the Heart of the Valley website.
For more information watch the video above.
