Valley food bank organizes pop-up food distribution sites

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for food across the Rio Grande Valley is at an all-time high.

Strategic pop-up distribution sites are being made available for colonias and rural areas of the Valley.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Jr. was a volunteer at the most recent pop-up distribution site in San Benito.

Gonzalez says the two words they often hear are uncertainty and fear.

The pop-ups are held at churches, city centers and municipal parks in order to be accessible to more Valley residents.

To make a donation to the RGV Food Bank, visit the Heart of the Valley website.

For more information watch the video above.