Valley home healthcare services update emergency preparedness plans

Hurricane season is almost here, and assisted living facilities in particular are being urged to pay special attention. The combined threat of a flood and coronavirus is something officials don’t want to happen.

Texas Health and Human Services is urging places like nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospice centers to update their emergency preparedness plans. Adding planning is even more crucial now because of the ongoing health crisis.

In the case of an emergency the caretakers will be the ones to evacuate residents, along with everything they need to take care of them.

