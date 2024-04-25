Valley law enforcement agencies holding job fairs

A police academy instructor at South Texas College says it’s getting harder to find people to join law enforcement.

“They're having trouble filling in vacancies,” Rosillo said. “If you have to call 911 and there's not enough personnel or law-enforcement to be able to respond to help you, how are you going to receive justice."

In response to this, local and federal law enforcement agencies are encouraging people interested in a career in law enforcement to come to two hiring fairs.

One is set for Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 Mark S. Peña Drive.

Another job fair is set for Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. at the STC Regional Center for Public Safety and Excellence, located at 3901 S. Cage Blvd.

Channel 5 News reached out to several police departments in the Rio Grande Valley to see what their needs are.

The Pharr Police Department is seeking to fill in 13 vacancies on their police force.

The San Juan Police Department is looking to fill nine vacancies in their department.

