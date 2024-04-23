Law enforcement job fair set for Thursday in Edinburg

The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions are teaming up to help the public get a career in law enforcement.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies will be at a job fair set for Thursday, April 25 in Edinburg.

The Law enforcement Job Fair will be held at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 Mark S. Pena Drive, and starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

For more information, contact Robert Mora at 956-467-9814.

Watch the video above for the full interview.