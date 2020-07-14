Valley Made, Local Strong: Dos Rios Textiles

For 55 years Dos Rios Textiles in Downtown McAllen has been a fabric store built on the American dream.

The owner of the store Lazaro Fernandez explained how the store came to be.

"We had fabric stores in Cuba, and then we lost everything so we came here to McAllen looking for the opportunity in the United States,” Fernandez said.

He explains how one side of the store is for drapery and upholstery and the other side is for fabrics made for fashion.

