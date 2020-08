Valley Made, Local Strong: Manuel's

Manuel’s has been serving Mexican food to the people of Port Isabel for over 37 years.

Manuel Barrossa, the owner of Manuel’s said him and his mother were both cooks at different restaurants before opening up their own.

"My mother, my late mother Fansisca Sanchez and I opened up the business and we've been going at it ever since.” Barossa said.

