Valley men sentenced for meth possession

Two men who previously pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth received their sentencing Tuesday.

Jose Guadalupe Mendez, 41, and Johnathan Ivan Torres, 22, were sentenced to 67 months in prison and 120 months in prison, respectively.

An investigation that started in May 2019 revealed that Torres was a source of supply for meth in Hidalgo County, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern district of Texas stated.

“The investigation revealed Lopez and Torres had been communicating and actively discussing the sale and distribution of the narcotics,” according to the news release. “Authorities ultimately discovered both men in possession of several kilograms of meth.”

A search at Torres’ place of residence resulted in the discovery of another half a kilogram of meth and two firearms, the release stated.

“The investigation revealed the meth had been imported from Mexico with a 98% purity level,” the release stated.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane set the sentencing for both men, which includes three years of supervised release for Lopez following his sentencing.

Both men remain in custody pending transfer to a prison facility.