Valley nonprofit holds rally for immigration reform for Dreamers

Valley nonprofit organization La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) held a rolling rally through the streets of Pharr Thursday to raise awareness for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

The advocates drove 11 miles to symbolize the 11 million noncitizens, they say, are living in the shadows.

"I've been here my entire life," DACA applicant Crystal Cordero said. "I was brought here as a baby. Because of a decision that my parents made, I now have to face the consequences."

Cordero says she felt LUPE's Thursday message personally, adding that the consequences of her parent's actions have put her life at a standstill.

"I'm not able to work. I'm not able to have a driver's license. I'm not able to vote," Cordero said. "I'm here with my hopes thinking, I'm finally going to get this over with, but no, it gets stopped in the midst of my process."

LUPE organizers say Cordero's story is only one of many.

Watch the video above for the full story.