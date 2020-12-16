Valley nurse lost both parents to COVID-19 now hopeful the vaccine will spare others of the pain she has felt

Registered Nurse Aurora Magaly Rocha lost both of her parents to COVID-19 and almost lost her husband, earlier this year. Now that the vaccine has arrived to the Valley, she hopes other families will be spared of the sorrow she's had to bear.

"It all started with my father," Rocha said. "He was the first one that got COVID."

During the summer months when the number of COVID-19 infections was soaring in the Valley, Rocha found herself caring for her father who tested positive, despite taking all precautions.

"I was pushing the intubation," Rocha said. "I did not want him intubated... nobody that had gotten intubated had gone home."

