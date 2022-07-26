Valley pediatrician hosting virtual clinic for students with ADHD ahead of school year

A local doctor is trying out a new way to help pediatric patients with ADHD overcome the learning loss they may have suffered during the pandemic while learning from home.

The coronavirus pandemic caused children to adapt to a new learning environment outside of the classroom, and because of the virtual learning, many students got left behind academically.

According to Dr. Livania Zavala, a local pediatrician, the learning gap was greater for those living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD.

"They did really bad, to be honest," Dr. Zavala said. "Just imagine already a kid that needs a lot of stimulation to concentrate and understand a concept, and then he's no longer on a classroom with a teacher that's moving."

Zavala says most kids living with the condition did not thrive in virtual learning settings, but she is hoping a new online project dedicating one day solely to patients with ADHD, will help students and teachers succeed in the new school year.

"The kid can also be on the screen," Zavala said. "Not necessarily on the same physical space as the parents, but also we can invite counselors, teachers, tutors, for a few minutes, so I can have a better idea of what's going on."

The Pediatric ADHD Clinic for Super Minds will be a virtual session. The goal is to ensure that the child will have consistency when it comes to the classroom, something one former school nurse says is needed.

"If there is the teacher, the mom, the doctor, all of those can look at those triggers and say, 'Ok maybe we need to do this, maybe there was something that was distracting,'" said former school nurse Celeste Ladyman.

The online sessions will include the student, their parents, counselor or teachers: every one that is needed to ensure the child's 2022-2023 school year is successful.

