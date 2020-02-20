Valley Rancher Says Cows' Health Affected by Drought
WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley ranchers claim the drought is affecting their bottom line.
They say the lack of rain is creating an expense in keeping the cows healthy.
CHANNEL 5’s Taylor Winkel speaks to a local rancher facing challenges with the drought.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County Sheriff's Office identify 35-year-old killed in shooting
-
Police search for burglar who broke into 2 Edinburg restaurants
-
Police recover murder weapon possibly used in Harlingen shooting
-
Valley veterans remember Battle of Iwo Jima on 75th anniversary
-
Valley congressman urges more research funding needed to combat coronavirus