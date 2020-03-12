Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One

WESLACO – On Wednesday, McAllen Independent School District sent a letter to parents announcing that the schools will be canceling all travel out of South Texas due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McAllen ISD is canceling all school-sponsored travel for students and staff outside of Region One until further notice. Thank you for your patience and your support. “

The Region One area consists of Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Starr, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Webb and Zapata counties.

Other school district that have suspended trips are Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, Harlingen CISD, Brownsville ISD and Los Fresnos CISD.