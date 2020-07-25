Valley spa offers free care packages for essential workers
Complexions, a spa in McAllen, was built on a dream.
"The first year was great," said Veronika Lively, who co-owns the spa. "The second year going? Not so great."
The spa temporarily shut down after the coronavirus pandemic started. Now it's back open.
"We were bombarded because everybody needed services," Lively said.
To keep customers safe, Complexions added an air purifier in every room and ultraviolet lights. Staff also disinfect every room after every session.
Complexions is offering free care packages to essential workers.
"This is the way that we can help," Lively said.
Watch the video for the full story.
