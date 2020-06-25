Valley students to visit NASA headquarters after winning science competition
Fifth grade students from Vanguard Academy Rembrandt Secondary competed and won first-place in the Road to Mars science competition.
The competition, funded in part by NASA, was made up of 50 teams and hundreds of students with the mission to recreate a trip to Mars using self-made models.
Mother Veronica Benitez says the students had only one week to complete the project.
Benitez says the students were able to collaborate very well, despite having to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The students will be headed to NASA's headquarters – the date of the trip is on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas
-
Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners
-
Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19
-
Valley students to visit NASA headquarters after winning science competition
-
Valley schools prepare for academic year under new TEA guidelines