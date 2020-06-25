Valley students to visit NASA headquarters after winning science competition

Fifth grade students from Vanguard Academy Rembrandt Secondary competed and won first-place in the Road to Mars science competition.

The competition, funded in part by NASA, was made up of 50 teams and hundreds of students with the mission to recreate a trip to Mars using self-made models.

Mother Veronica Benitez says the students had only one week to complete the project.

Benitez says the students were able to collaborate very well, despite having to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The students will be headed to NASA's headquarters – the date of the trip is on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

For more information watch the video above.



