Valley teacher receives national recognition

An 8th grade teacher from Palmview is the first ever IDEA teacher to be nationally board certified.

Karen Prewitt, who teachers Algebra I, has been with IDEA for seven years and has been teaching for 18 years.

According to the Texas National Board Coalition for Teaching, students who have board certified teachers learn more, and the distinction allows teachers to reinforce their dedication to their students.

Prewitt is dedicated to setting her students up for college.

"I believe in the philosophy of college for all. My goal for every one of my students is to go to and through college in 4 years," Prewitt said. "More and more careers are requiring advanced education, and college degrees can be critical to students success in today's workforce."

Prewitt's certification is in mathematics for adolescents and young adults, and only 0.3% of teachers in Texas hold the distinction.